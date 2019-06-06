Babul Supriyo highlights the need of eliminating pollution on World Environment Day

[India], June 5 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo on Wednesday spoke of the necessity of saving the environment through small but significant efforts.

"India is one of the few countries in the world where forest land has expanded vastly. But we are definitely not doing enough to prevent pollution and save the atmosphere. There are so many cities which have a dangerous level of PM 2.5. Therefore, one of the very few natural processes to eradicate pollution is saving the trees and fostering the green area of our country," he said on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Underlining the fact that forest area emits enormous oxygen which cannot be procured from any other source, said, "Whenever all the roads that we construct under the MPLAD fund in Asansol are concretized, I urge people to grow small plants in front of their main house doors. Some people have done it, some have not."

Prakash Javedkar, Supriyo's senior in the ministry, on Wednesday launched the #Selfiewithsapling campaign to mark the World environment day. The campaign motivates people to plant a seedling and then upload a selfie with it under this hashtag.

Supriyo said the Transport Minister's plan of planting 125 crore trees on the edges of all the newly constructed highways is a breakthrough in our journey of saving the climate.

"We will put in our best efforts to make this plan a success. Nonetheless, Javedkar sir's initiative of "Selfie with Sapling campaign" will facilitate hugely towards this. Even if 50 lakh people out of 130 crore do it, we'll have 50 lakh saplings in one go. Imagine how radical this would be," he said.

The minister also stressed on the inevitable need of car pooling, especially in metro cities. Through this, the increasing level of poisonous gases like lead can be foiled away largely. He asserted that the BJP government will work fundamentally towards propagating the message of climate protection during its tenure.

The minister added, "It is not about how much we are spending, but, what little can we do to save our mother earth. If the state government cooperates and aligns well with the decisions of the central government, we'll be able to do a lot in this respect. We'll be able to do wonder if all of us work in synergy."(ANI)