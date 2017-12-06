Baby declared dead by Max hospital dies

New Delhi: The baby, who was declared dead in Delhi's Max Hospital last week, died on Wednesday.

The case pertains to the birth of twins (a boy and a girl) on November 30. The parents alleged the babies were declared dead by the Max Hospital in Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi, but they later found the boy was alive.

The Delhi health minister had on December 2 said if the hospital was found guilty of medical negligence in its probe, its licence could be cancelled.

The parents had earlier said they were told by the hospital that both the babies were stillborn. The infants were handed over to them in a polythene bag, they said. Just before their last rites, the family discovered that the baby boy was breathing, the police said.

"We rushed the baby to a nearby nursing home in Pitampura, where he is on life support," the father had said. A panel formed by the Delhi government to look into the case of a premature baby wrongly declared dead has found the hospital guilty of not following prescribed medical norms in dealing with newborn infants.