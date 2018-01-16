'Baby Moshe' arrives in Mumbai 9 years after parents' death in 26/11 attack

(Image tweeted by @AdityaRajKaul)









Moshe is all set to return to Nariman House- his home and one of the sites that terrorists chose for bloodbath. Calling it a special day, Rabbi Holztberg Nachman, Grandfather of Moshe Holtzberg said, "This is a very special day. Thank God that Moshe could come again. Mumbai is a lot safer now."

Addressing the media here earlier, Rabbi Israel Kozlovsky, Director of Chabad-run Jewish center at Nariman House had said that Moshe will be accompanying Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on January 18 for the inauguration of a memorial project dedicated to those killed in the 26/11 carnage.





Kozlovsky noted, "We are very excited about this upcoming visit of Moshe Holtzberg with Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We are heartened to see him here again in the Nariman House, the very place where his life was miraculously saved by his nanny, Sandra Samuel. Prime Minister Netanyahu will be coming here on January 18 to unveil the memorial project which will be dedicated to remember and commemorate all the victims of 26/11 attack".





Moshe was only two when terrorists killed his parents at Mumbai's Jewish house. Then 'Baby Moshe' became a face of the innocent victims of ruthless terrorism.





His parents had moved to Mumbai seven years before the attack to work at the Chabad House. After the attack, Moshe's maternal grandparents took him to Afula, a city in Israel for his safety and comfort.





He added that a part of the memorial will have a special area designed to remember the parents of Moshe Holtzberg.





"We are very excited about this programme. This visit for Moshe is very emotional and sensitive as he lost his parents here. We will need the cooperation of the media and we will provide a press release at the end", he continued.





Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at the airport in Delhi.





The Israeli premier, who is on a six-day visit to India, is accompanied by his wife Sara and a 130-member delegation from various sectors, including cyber, agriculture and defence.

