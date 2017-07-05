Baduria violence: MHA seeks reports from WB Govt.

[India], July. 5 (ANI): Following violent clashes in Baduria and Basirhat areas of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas over a Facebook post, the Ministry of Home Affairs has sought a detailed report from the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

The communal violence broke out in North 24 Parganas district on Monday over a controversial Facebook post, following which several shops were torched and houses ransacked in Baduria, Tentulia and Golabari.

On Monday night, Baduria police station was attacked and set ablaze and so were several police.

Accusing the state police of failing to control the situation, party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya earlier urged Home Minister Rajnath Singh for his intervention. (ANI)