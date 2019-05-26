Baghpat: Woman shot at for resisting molestation attempt

[India], May 25 (ANI): A woman was allegedly shot at for resisting molestation attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district.

"Day before yesterday, we got information that a woman was shot at for resisting molestation attempts. The woman has identified the accused who is named in many previous FIRs," said R Singh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Baghpat.

Police have registered an FIR in the incident and are searching for the accused.

Medical examination of the victim and further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)