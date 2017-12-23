Bail granted to businessman Rohit Reddy in bribery case

[India] December 23 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Saturday granted bail to Rohit Reddy Bathina, director of BGR Mining and Infra Pvt Ltd, in connection with a bribery case allegedly involving National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Director (Finance) Kulamani Biswal, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) a few days ago.

Earlier, the CBI had booked Biswal, along with two others, in connection with a case pertaining to corruption, and had carried out the search at his residence at Asian Games Village, Delhi.

Earlier on December 16, the CBI arrested Bathina. Biswal was booked last week under a section of 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 11 and 12 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Besides Biswal, the agency had also booked few other people, including Bathina and Prabhat Kumar. Biswal, who is on the Board of Directors of the NTPC Limited, had asked Bathina to arrange U.S. dollars equivalent to Rs 5 lakh for him for a U.S. trip. As per a CBI source, Bathina had arranged the cash through Hawala channels and had asked Kumar to deliver the amount to Biswal, who, along with the family, was scheduled to leave for the U.S. on December 15. According to the FIR, Biswal, who has been dealing with Bathina's firm due to the business transacted between the NTPC Limited and BGR Mining and Infra Private Limited, being a public servant, attempted to obtain for himself valuable things without any consideration from the firm. (ANI)