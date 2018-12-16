Bail plea of air hostess Annisia's husband dismissed

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): A Delhi court has dismissed the bail plea of Mayank Singhvi, husband of air hostess Annisia Batra who allegedly committed suicide in July. The court will hear the argument on framing of charges on January 15.

On July 13, the Delhi-based air hostess had allegedly jumped off the terrace of her house after a heated argument with her husband. Before her death, she had reportedly sent a message to her friend on WhatsApp, stating that she was allegedly locked up in a room by Singhvi.

Singhvi was arrested under Section 304 B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) few days after the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Romil Baniya, had earlier said that parents of the deceased have accused Batra's husband and in-laws of dowry harassment. In November, the viscera report of Batra pointed out that she was under the influence of alcohol when she allegedly committed suicide. The Regional Forensic Science Laboratory in its report confirmed 298mg/100ml quantity of alcohol in Batra's blood sample. (ANI)