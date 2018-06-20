Bajaj Finserv offers pre-approved personal loan to customers

[India], June 20 (NewsVoir): Bajaj Finance Ltd. the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv offers a pre-approved personal loan limit to its existing customer without any documentation.

The existing customer of Bajaj Finserv can simply log on to the website of the company to check their pre-approved limit by just entering their name and mobile number. Customer can also view the assigned limit on other products offer by Bajaj Finserv.

The new customers can check their eligibility online and calculate their EMI through the calculator with the flexibility of choosing their tenor. The eligible customer can borrow Personal Loan up to Rs. 25 lakhs and pay up to 45 percent lower EMI through Flexi Personal Loan options.

Bajaj Finserv offers a unique proposition of Flexi Personal Loan wherein a customer, as per the eligibility, is offered a loan amount which can be utilized as and when required. This is an option where the consumer pays interest on the amount utilised. The consumer is free to withdraw any amount or part pre-pay in the assigned tenor and within the assigned limit, without incurring additional charges. By choosing Flexi Personal Loan, consumer pays up to 45% lower EMIs every month and tackle unpredictable expenses in a convenient manner. Features of Bajaj Finserv Flexi Personal Loans Apply only once The applicant needs to apply by logging on company's website and share basic details. Thereafter, customer can make easy withdrawals and repayments as per their preference No charges on part/pre-payment With Bajaj Finserv Flexi Personal Loan customer have an option to make pre-payment or part-payment towards their outstanding amount without incurring any additional charges. This helps in lowering interest cost that is calculated on a daily basis Online account access Consumer can conveniently make withdrawals and repayments using the online Experia portal. There is no need to visit any branch office for the purpose Pay interest as EMI In Flexi Personal Loan consumer pay interest on the amount used and then pay principal at the end of the tenor. Consumer can also make a payment towards the principal amount during the tenor of the loan, as per their convenience. This helps in reducing EMIs by up to 45 percent Bajaj Finserv Flexi Personal Loans come with an easy application process, wherein consumer needs to provide few documents, and the applications are processed within a few hours only. It offers you a ready financing option to meet your financial liabilities. (NewsVoir)