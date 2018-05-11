Balkrishna thanks police for busting fake Patanjali dealership racket

[India] May 10 (ANI): The managing director of Patanjali Ayurveda Limited Acharya Balkrishna on Thursday thanked Greater Noida Police for busting fake Patanjali dealership racket.

At least two persons were arrested by the Gautam Budh Nagar Police for distributing fake Patanjali dealerships through a website.

Talking to ANI, Acharya Balkrishna said, "We were aware of this but we didn't have any solution. I would like to thank Greater Noida police that they made efforts to catch hold of the frauds."

Earlier in the day, Nishank Sharma, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCP) Gautam Budh Nagar, told media, "A gang involved in giving fake Patanjali dealerships has been busted. At least five people were involved in the gang, of which two people have been arrested. Efforts are on to nab the remaining culprits. We are investigating the matter on how they were offering dealerships of the Patanjali Ayurvedic roducts." He showed printouts of the fake website containing pictures of yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurveda Limited managing director Acharya Balkrishna. "Dealership amounts of Rs. 8 lakh, Rs. 12 lakh, Rs. 14 lakh and Rs. 10 lakh were transacted through the fake website. We have not yet recovered the amounts," he added. Police made arrests after a Noida-based trader had lodged a complaint about this matter. (ANI)