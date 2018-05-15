Ball in Governor's court, as Karnataka delivers hung verdict

[India], May 15 (ANI): As the Karnataka election results have left the assembly in hung, all eyes are set on Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala, who will take the crucial decision-- whom to call first to form the government in the state.

It is solely up to Governor Vala to take this major decision to whether call the single largest party i.e. BJP or the coalition party to stalk its claims to form the next government in Karnataka.

Both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S) backed by the Congress Party met the governor earlier in the evening, seeking a chance to prove their majority.

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao after meeting the governor expressed hope to be invited to form the government. "We have shown that the Congress and the JD(S) have a clear majority. BJP chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa is saying that the BJP's single largest party, but single largest party doesn't necessarily form a government," Rao said. Karnataka Assembly has 224 seats, but the elections were held on 222 seats on May 12. A party or an alliance needs 113 seats to form the government in Karnataka. The BJP, which has emerged as the single-largest party with 104 seats, is falling short of 8 seats to prove their majority in the assembly. While, the ruling Congress party only managed to bag 78 seats, but in alliance with JD (S) it will come to the mark of 115 seats. Meanwhile, it is important to note that the Vala, who is a veteran politician, was a former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) man who joined BJP in Gujarat and was appointed as the Governor of Karnataka in 2014. (ANI)