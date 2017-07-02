Ballabgarh lynching: Congress questions Centre's inaction

[India], July 2 (ANI): Congress Party on Sunday took a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the wake of Ballabgarh lynching and questioned Centre's inaction in the regard.

Protesting here in demand for justice for Junaid, who was lynched to death, Surjewala said, "Junaid was son of India. When I visited his grandfather, he asked me, people are the son of one god. You probably know him as Shiva or Vishnu and we know him has Adam or Islam. Then why is there hatred and separation between us. Why PM Modi is not taking any action against it. We have come Jantar Mantar to get victims justice."

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had strongly condemned the lynching incidents, saying that there are growing atrocities against innocent people in the guise of cow protection. "Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something that Mahatma Gandhi would have approved. There is no place for violence in the society," Prime Minister Modi said, while speaking in Gujarat. The Prime Minister asserted that violence is not a solution of any problem and no one has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this nation. During the last few months, incidents of mob lynching, violence, murder in the name of cow protection have increased, causing a tense situation across the country. Last week, the victim Junaid, a native of Khandawali village in Ballabhgarh, had gone to Delhi to do shopping along with his two brothers. While returning in the Mathura passenger train, they had a heated argument with a group of men over seating. One of the men of the group attacked Junaid with knife and he subsequently succumbed to his injuries. (ANI)