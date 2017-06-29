Ballabhgarh lynching: Four accused arrested sent to two-day police remand

[India], June 29 (ANI): The four arrested in the Ballabhgarh lynching case were sent to two-day police remand on Thursday.

Yesterday, four more accused were arrested in the same, in which 15-year-old Hafiz Junaid was lynched and three others injured.

Superintendent of Police, Government Railway Police (GRP) Kamaldeep said that solid evidence against the main culprit have been found and that he will be nabbed soon.

"The Haryana police has arrested four more people in the Ballabhgarh lynching case. The accused are residents of a village near Hodal city. One of the accused who is 50-years-old is a government official in the Delhi government, the other three accused are employees in private companies in Ballabhgarh ad Faridabad. The man who stabbed the victim has not been arrested yet, however we have got solid evidence regarding him and I am sure that we will soon nab the main culprit," Kamaldeep said.

Last week, 15-year-old Junaid was stabbed to death while returning from Delhi along with his two brothers. An argument over train seats escalated and religious slurs were hurled at the brothers. A day after the incident, police took into custody a 35-year-old man who claimed that he was in inebriated condition when he stabbed Junaid. The man, identified as Ramesh Kumar, also claimed that he was egged on by the crowd inside the train. (ANI)