Ballabhgarh murder accused sent on three-day police remand

[India], June 24 (ANI): The accused arrested in connection with Ballabhgarh murder case was sent to three-day police remand on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana police arrested one person in connection with a case wherein a youth was murdered after a scuffle broke out in a train over a seat here.

However, the accused, who was arrested earlier, claimed that he did not stab the victim, but confessed to have been intoxicated during the incident.

Earlier on Friday, the victim, identified as Junaid, a native of Khandawali village in Ballabhgarh had gone to Delhi to do shopping along with his two brothers.

When they were returning by the Mathura passenger train, they had a heated argument with a group of men over seating. One of the men of the group attacked Junaid with knife, and he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.( ANI)