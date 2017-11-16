Ban on trucks in Delhi to be lifted as air quality 'improves'

[India] November 16 (ANI): The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) on Thursday directed Delhi government to remove the ban on entry of trucks, construction works in Delhi and also to withdraw four-time hike in parking fees, as air quality has improved.

In a letter, EPCA chairperson Dr. Bhure Lal directed Chief Secretary M.M. Kutty to roll back the measures with 'immediate effect', as the prevailing air quality does not warrant such tough action.

"Today an improvement was seen in the air quality and the region is now in the 'Very Poor' category in terms of the Air Quality Index (AQI). Given this improvement, EPCA is now directing that the two conditions imposed can be lifted with immediate effect," the letter read.

The letter, which was also marked to chief secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, added that the situation was being monitored and the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology have informed that pollution may rise again because of increased moisture in the air in the coming days. "However, if the conditions continue to improve and air quality stabilises, we will review the measures under the 'Severe' category and inform you accordingly," the letter read. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Wednesday promised to jointly address the toxic smog situation that has beset the northern India. Earlier, Kejriwal had also sought a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh; however the latter refused saying the Supreme Court was already hearing petitions regarding the air pollution. In the national capital, the content of particulate matter, PM 2.5, in the air has been quite high, often crossing 500, while the safety limit is 50. The PM 2.5 is responsible for respiratory problems and reduced visibility. (ANI)