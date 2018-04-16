Banarasi silk weavers write to PM Modi on imitation work by Bangladesh

[India], Apr. 16 (ANI): Banarasi silk weavers have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the alleged imitation work of the 'Banarasi silk saree' by Bangladesh.

A letter has been sent to Prime Minister Modi, the Ministry of Textiles and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry by a Geographical Indication (GI) expert regarding the imitation work.

The weavers have urged the government to control the merchandise of fake products that has brought about a slump in the original product's market, despite the silk products securing Geographical Indication (GI) rights.

One of the weavers told ANI, "Business is being affected due to the imitation of our work by Bangladesh despite Banarasi silk products securing Geographical Indication (GI) rights." Meanwhile, a GI expert Rajnikant said, "A letter has been sent to Prime Minister and Textile Ministry and Commerce Ministry for legal intervention into the matter. Now we got to know that why the demand for our product in the international market is falling and the business of Varanasi's traditional weavers are not registering growth." According to the weavers, the duplication has resulted in sharp fall in demand of Banarasi sarees made by its actual weavers. (ANI)