[India], May 23 (ANI): BJP MP and former Union Minister, Bandaru Dattatreya's 21-year-old son Vaishnav died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

Vaishnav was pursuing his MBBS and was in the second year of the course.

He complained of a pain in his chest at midnight and was immediately rushed to Gurunanaka Care Hospital in Musheerabad where he breathed his last.(ANI)