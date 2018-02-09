Bandh in AP observed peacefully

[India], Feb. 9 (ANI): The state bandh in Andhra Pradesh, called by left parties and supported by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Congress and Jana Sena Party was observed peacefully on Thursday.

No untoward incidents took place.

The parties were protesting against the Central Government for not making any allocations in the budget for the state facing post bifurcation financial problems.

On the same day, ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) also held demonstrations in support of their MPs' agitation in Parliament.

Meanwhile, YSRCP Chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a break to his Padayatra and took part in the bandh. He took part in the bandh at Jolaguntapalli village in A. S. Peta Mandal in Nellore district, where he held placards along with some students and announced solidarity to the bandh.

The ruling TDP also held state wise protest demonstrations in support of their party MPs who are agitating in Parliament.

-Srikakulam district: All the bus depots in Srikakulam, Palasa, Tekkali, Palakonda stopped services. Police were deployed at bus depots and major junctions in Srikakulam town. Some students, who have to go to Visakhapatnam, were provided special bus.

-Vijayanagaram district: Opposition parties held dharnas at all Road Transport Corporation (RTC) depots in the district. Left and YSRCP leaders held protests in Vijayanagaram, Saluru, Parvatipuram towns while 349 buses in four depots are stalled.

- Visakhapatnam district: Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) forces were deployed at Visakhapatnam Railway Station. Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) district secretary was taken into custody for few hours at Paderu.

-East Godavari district: At,least 868 buses were stalled in nine depots like Rajahmahendravaram, Kakinada corporations and seven major towns were affected with the bandh. Banks, commercial shops were not opened, while all government and private schools announced a holiday.

-West Godavari district: In Eluru town, police took the agitators, who were trying to enter the bus depot, into custody. 600 buses are stalled in seven depots.

-Krishna district: Left and YSRCP began their bandh at Vijayawada bus station at 5:00 am. RTC officials stopped 1,350 bus services in 14 depots in the district, where schools and commercial centers were closed.

-Guntur district: More than 1,000 buses were stalled in Guntur region depots. Left leaders said their protest will continue till the state gets justice.

-Prakasam district: The bandh was peaceful in Ongole, Chirala, Vetapalem, Parchuru, Marturu towns. Around 800 buses were confined to depots. All the cloth markets in Chirala town were shut down too.

-Nellore district: At least 800 buses were stalled in 10 depots. Opposition parties held rallies in Nellore, Atmakuru, Kavali, Guduru, Venkatagiri towns. Businesses are voluntarily shut down.

Kurnool district : Members of Left parties and YSRCP staged protests at bus depots in Kurnool, Nandyal, Adoni and other towns in the district. By and large the protest is peaceful. Police arranged special bandobast in all major centers in the state.

-Chittoor district: The leftists held rasta rook, in Srikalahasti to Tirupati, causing traffic jam on the highway. Barring 200 buses which take devotees to Tirumala, remaining 1,147 buses from 14 depots were halted. Buses to Chennai and Bangalore were also stalled. (ANI)