Bandipora: Encounter concludes, 5 terrorists killed

[India], Sep 22 (ANI): The encounter between security forces and terrorists which started on Thursday afternoon has been concluded in the forest area of Sumlar in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

A total of five terrorists were killed since Thursday in the joint operation carried out by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

A huge cache of arms and ammunition have been recovered from the site of encounter.

A cordon and search operation in the area is presently underway. (ANI)