Bangladesh Army Chief attends passing out parade at IMA

[India], December 9 (ANI): Bangladesh Army chief General Abu Belal Muhammad Shafiul Huq attended the passing out parade at Dehradun's Indian Military Academy (IMA) as the Reviewing Officer (RO), on Saturday.

The event saw the passing out of 487 Gentlemen Cadets (GC) of 141 regular courses, 124 technical graduate courses and 25 UES courses, including 78 foreign GCs from seven friendly foreign countries.

Congratulating the GCs on successful completion of their training at IMA, General Huq complimented all cadets for the excellent parade, immaculate turnout as well as the crisp and energetic drill movements indicating the high standards of training and discipline imbibed by the young GCs.

The RO also congratulated the award winners on their commendable achievement and said it was a reflection of their hard work and toil that they have put in while undergoing training at the academy. He also extended his felicitations to the GCs of friendly foreign countries who were getting commissioned. General Huq concluded with his praise for IMA, saying the world-class reputation and the achievements of its officers are attributed to the outstanding quality of its instructors and staff. He acknowledged the commitment of the instructors and staff of the IMA and their dedication to the GCs. Complimenting the effort, he said, that the IMA has instilled in the GCs a sense of duty, loyalty and service to the nation. He congratulated the parents and the families of the GCs as well, and presented the following awards to some cadets- The coveted award of the Sword of Honour and Gold medal was presented to Academy Cadet Adjutant Chandrakant Acharya. Silver Medal for the Gentleman Cadet standing second in the Order of Merit was presented to Academy Under officer Amarpreet Singh Dhatt Bronze Medal for the Gentleman Cadet standing third in the Order of Merit was presented to Battalion under officer Sourav Das Silver Medal for the Gentleman Cadet standing first in the Order of Merit from Technical Graduate Course was presented to Junior Under officer Barnana Yadagiri Silver Medal for the Gentleman Cadet standing first in the Order of Merit from Foreign GCs was presented to Junior Under officer Alexandr Simonaitis Chief of Army Staff Banner was awarded to Naushera for standing overall first amongst 16 companies for the Autumn Term 2017 The GOC-in-C, ARTRAC Lieutenant General MM Naravane, AVSM, SM, VSM, delegation members and Defence Attaches also witnessed the parade. (ANI)