Bangladesh Army concludes training in Patna

[India], Dec 9 (ANI): The Bangladesh Army Contingent comprising of five officers and 25 other ranks concluded their training on Counter Insurgency and Counter Terrorism Operations, which was being carried out at Danapur Cantt, on Saturday.

The training capsule was a four-week schedule, which had commenced on November 13.

"The training capsule was designed to create a mutually beneficial platform wherein the Indian Training Team and the Bangladesh Contingent could share their respective knowledge and experiences on the varied nuances and facets of Counter Insurgency/ Counter Terrorism Operations with special emphasis on carrying out small team operations in dynamic scenarios," stated a press release by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

It further stated that the sharing of knowledge and experiences focused on specialised drills and procedures involved in counter insurgency / counter terrorist operations in urban, jungle and riverine terrain environment. "The experience was very useful in strengthening the understanding of the Bangladesh Army personnel in nuances of Counter Insurgency/ Counter Terrorism Operations drawn from decades old experience of Indian Army. The Bangladesh Contingent was visibly satisfied and enriched through the training imparted to them," the MoD added. The contingent also had the opportunity to interact with war veterans who had actively participated in the 1971 war for liberation of Bangladesh.(ANI)