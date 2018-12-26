Bangladesh Envoy visits ailing freedom fighters at Army Hospital

[India], Dec 26 (ANI): Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Syed Muazzem Ali on Tuesday visited a group of Bangladesh freedom fighters, who are receiving free medical treatment at the Army Hospital here.

He talked with the freedom fighters, aged between 60 and 70 years, and enquired about their ailments and the treatments they are receiving, said an official statement issued from the High Commission here on Wednesday.

A total of 28 ailing freedom fighters arrived here last week. Thirteen of them got admitted to the Army Hospital, while 15 others are receiving treatment in another army hospital in Pune. The expenses of the treatment are being borne by the Government of India.

In April 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced India would provide free medical treatment to 100 freedom fighters of the 1971 Bangladesh War of Liberation. He had announced this at 'Sammanona' programme, where Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had personally honoured the families of some Indian soldiers who died fighting against the Pakistani troops during the nine-month liberation war. Upon meeting with the High Commissioner, the freedom fighters expressed satisfaction over the treatment and care they are receiving in the hospital for their ailments related to complications from the stroke, prostate, diabetes, and partial paralysis. In return, the High Commissioner said that as a freedom fighter he himself understands their feelings. The envoy was accompanied by Defense Adviser Brigadier General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman and Head of Chancery AFM Zahid-Ul-Islam. (ANI)