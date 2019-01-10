Bangladesh High Commission observes Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day

[India], Jan 10 (ANI): The Bangladesh High Commission here on Thursday observed the country's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Homecoming Day by paying rich tribute to him.

The homecoming of Rahman, popularly known as 'Bangabandhu', from a Pakistani jail on January 10, 1972, was the culmination of Bangladesh's victory in the nine-month Liberation War.

Acting High Commissioner ATM Rokebul Haque presided over a discussion meeting to mark the occassion, read an official statement. The meeting was also attended by Defence Advisor Brigadier General Mohammad Ziaur Rahman, Minister (Press) Farid Hossain and Minister (Consular) Selim Md Jahangir. Head of Chancery AFM Zahid-Ul-Islam conducted the meeting.

Messages from President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina were read out by First Secretaries Arsuda Khan and Manuar Mukarram. The speakers highlighted the significance of Bangabandhu's return home from Pakistani jail where he lived in a solitary cell for over nine and a half months. They said that the people of Bangladesh tasted the real freedom only after Bangabandhu's historic homecoming nearly a month after the nation's victory on December 16, 1971. The building of 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal), Bangabandhu's dream, is being fulfilled by his daughter Prime Minister Hasina, the speakers were quoted as saying in the statement. After the speech, a special prayer was offered in memory of Bangabandhu and the liberation war martyrs. (ANI)