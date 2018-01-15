Bangladesh: Muslims join in prayer at Bishwa Ijtema

[Bangladesh], Jan 15 (ANI): The first leg of the annual Islamic pilgrimage, Bishwa Ijtema concluded on Sunday wherein Muslims from across the world joined a holy gathering by the banks of the Turag River in Bangladesh.

Bishwa Ijtema, the largest congregation of Muslims after Haj, concluded with prayers for the welfare of the followers of Islam around the world and their spiritual well-being.

Since the three-day pilgrimage commenced on Friday (January 12), Muslim scholars from Bangladesh and abroad have delivered several sermons on Islamic philosophy.

The devotion of the pilgrims was visible who braved overcrowded trains and packed buses to reach the pilgrim site. "Muslims from all over the world gather here. We have attended to pray for all, we will raise our hands to pray to Allah all together so that He accepts our prayer for a better future," one of the pilgrims, Nupur said. Another worshipper Mashuk Kamal said, "This is the largest Muslim gathering after the holy Haj. Here we will pray (to Allah) for the betterment of our country and for the world's Muslims." Biswa Ijtema is being organised every year since 1966 in the Tongi township of Gazipur, by World Tablig Council, which preaches teachings of Islam and Prophet Mohammed. In 2011, organisers split the congregation into two phases to ensure better management and security for swarms of worshippers that crowd the site. The second phase of the Ijtema will begin on January 20 and conclude on January 22. Bangladesh, home to 169 million people, is a Muslim-majority nation. (ANI)