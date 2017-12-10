Bangladesh wishes to solve Rohingya issue amicably, says Army Chief

[India], December 9 (ANI): Bangladesh Army chief General Abu Belal Muhammad Shafiul Huq on Saturday said the country wishes to solve issues with neighbouring Myanmar over the outpour of Rohingya refugees into the country, in an amicable manner.

"We are maintaining good relations with Myanmar. There is an issue that has come up recently but we would like to solve it amicably," General Huq told media here.

The issue pertains to the large number of Rohingya who fled Myanmar and into the neighbouring Bangladesh, fearing widespread execution in the Rakhine state.

It also pertains to the immigration of more than 620,000 Rohingyas into Bangladesh, who fled from Myanmar after the nation's security forces launched an operation in Rakhine state in response to alleged attacks by militants on August 25 against 30 police posts and a regimental headquarters. On November 23, Bangladesh and Myanmar signed a deal on repatriation after both the countries came to a consensus following a meeting between Foreign Minister AH Mahmood Ali and Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. The Bangladesh Army Chief was in Dehradun to attend the passing out parade as the Reviewing Officer (RO), at the Indian Military Academy (IMA). Speaking about the event, Huq expressed his gratitude towards the government, and said it was an "honour to review the parade." "It is also a special day for bilateral relation between the two countries and the two armies," Huq said, and added that both "Bangladesh and India are walking very closely for countering terrorism." (ANI)