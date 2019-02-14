Bangladeshi national arrested for illegally entering India

[India], Feb 14 (ANI): A 25-year-old Bangladeshi national Mujibur Miya was intercepted by the personnel of the Border Interaction Team of 41 Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at Panitanki checkpoint in Siliguri for illegally entering India.

Miya, who works as a driver, had illegally entered into India from Khilli Border area of Bangladesh.

Bus tickets of his journey from Bangladesh to India were found in his possession.

In a separate incident on February 13, two persons of Cameroon were arrested in Panitanki by BIT personnel of 41 Bn. SSB, Ranidanga, when they had illegally entered into Nepal and were coming back to India. (ANI)