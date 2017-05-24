Bank robbery by militants foiled in Kashmir

[India], May 24 (ANI): A bank robbery by two suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district was successfully foiled on Wednesday.

The unarmed militants bid to rob Jammu and Kashmir Bank were successfully thwarted by the bank's security guard who threw chilli powder at them when they were trying to snatch his rifle.

The militants later fled the spot.

Meanwhile, the police has arrived at the spot and the investigation is underway.

The incident comes days after terrorists in Pulwama secotr's Nehama Kakapora area looted a bank.

On May 1, terrorists attacked a cash van of Jammu and Kashmir bank and shot dead five policemen and two bank security guards in Damhal Hanji Pora area of Kulgam district in south Kashmir. (ANI)