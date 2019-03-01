Banned Jamaat-e-Islami(J-K) key group responsible for separatist ideology in Kashmir: Sources

[India], March 1 (ANI): Jamaat-e-Islami (Jammu and Kashmir), which has been banned by the Central government, is the main organisation responsible for the propagation of separatist and radical ideology in Kashmir valley, informed government sources on Friday.

Sources also asserted that the banned organisation has nothing to do with Jamaat-e-Islami.

The separatist organisation, Jamaat-e-Islami (J-K) had enacted its own constitution in 1953, added sources.

These key details have emerged a day after the central government had declared Jamaat-e- Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, as an ‘unlawful association’ under Section 3 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

According to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification issued on Friday, “The Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, has been indulging in activities, which are prejudicial to internal security and public order, and have the potential of disrupting the unity and integrity of the country. Hence in regard to the activities of the JeI, it is necessary to declare the JeI to be an unlawful association with immediate effect.” The central government has declared the group an “unlawful association” for a period of five years. Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir police had arrested several Jamaat leaders as part of a crackdown few days ago. (ANI)