Banned Naga outfit behind the ambush on Assam rifles convoy in Nagaland

The centre has been constantly working on to bring peace in Nagaland by initiating the peace process.

However, the militant outfits are using violent means to create insecurity. Recently, banned-Naga outfit NSCN (K) carried out an attack on the convoy of Assam Rifles in Nagaland, in which three jawans lost their lives.

On June 17, banned Naga outfit, the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Khaplang) or NSCN (K) laid an ambush on Assam Rifles' convoy in Nagaland's Mon district along the Indo-Myanmar border. The militants lobbed grenades on the two army vehicles, which were on their way to fetch water from a river on the outskirts of Aboi town, 35 km away from the district headquarters.

Three jawans of Assam Rifles namely Havaldar Fateh Singh Negi, Sepoy Hungnga Konyak and Rifleman Alom Hussain, were martyred in the attack. Experts believe the NSCN (K) hideouts in Myanmar need to be busted. "Three years earlier, a similar incident was taken place where a number of jawans had been killed of the same AR while going for fetching water. Now the Indian Army should approach the Myanmar army and by-board the NSCN sanctuaries on the other side of the border. Unless and until we do that, NSCN will continue to play the mischief", said Major General (RETD.) P.K. Sehgal, Defence Expert. "A security drill should have been followed but now the security forces should chase the militants as the attack took place near the Myanmar border and I feel there is a scope that the militants must have escaped to Myanmar", added D S Dhillon, Defence Expert. Following the Manipur ambush in 2015, the Indian Army had carried out cross-border raids on NSCN (K) camps. The NSCN (K) had abrogated a 14-year-old ceasefire with the Centre in 2015. Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has appealed the outfit to end hostilities and return to ceasefire and peace talks.(ANI)