Bar council meets CJI, judges, says matter to be sorted out soon

[India] Jan. 14 (ANI): Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said on Sunday that the ongoing crisis in the administration of the Supreme Court would be sorted out soon as assured by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and other judges.

"We have met the CJI in a very congenial atmosphere and everything will be sorted out. All the judges present there have assured us that matter will be sorted soon," the BCI chairman told media here after holding a meeting with a Supreme Court (SC) judge.

The apparent crisis in the top court came to the fore when four SC judges, justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, on Friday held a press conference - a first by apex court judges - and alleged that the CJI had been violating the conventions in his role as the master of the roster. The delegation, formed to resolve the crisis, met several judges, including the dissent justices, and the CJI at their residences today. After meeting Chelameswar in the afternoon, Mishra said, "We have been told that there is no crisis. It is an internal matter which will be resolved soon. I am sure a solution will be found in two to three days." (ANI)