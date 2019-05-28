Barabanki hooch tragedy: Death toll mounts to 14, liquor shop sealed

[India], May 28 (ANI): At least 14 people, including five members of the same family, died after consuming spurious liquor in Barabanki district of the state on Monday.

Based on the complaints filed by relatives of the deceased, an FIR has been filed at Ramnagar police station.

Speaking about the action taken after the incident, ADG Rajeev Krishna said, "It is a very sad incident. The number of deaths is not important. The investigation is underway. Excise Department has also suspended the excise inspector of the area."

Many other people affected by the consumption of liquor are admitted in Lucknow's trauma centre, he said. Krishna, who visited the hospital, told ANI, "Total 25 people have been hospitalised so far in the trauma centre. Five of the admitted people are critical whereas others are out of danger." He also said arrests have been made in this regard and the concerned shop has been sealed. "We have sealed the shop from where the liquor was sourced. The material has been seized. We have arrested the salesman and the owner of the shop is absconding. One inspector has been suspended and departmental action has been ordered against the Circle Officer. We will take strict action against all involved", added Krishna. Taking cognisance of the matter, Uttar Pradesh Excise Minister Jai Pratap Singh suspended one district administration official, 5 police personnel and 3 head constable with immediate effect. Assistant District Magistrate Sandeep Gupta told ANI, "As per the information received, the people were given spurious liquor and some of them lost their sight right after they consumed it. Many are admitted to the hospital." The matter came to limelight after Lekhpal Sadar Badel claimed that he got information about eight people having died in Ramnagar after consuming illicit liquor. Badel said, "I have got information that eight people have died in Ramnagar. Today, 3 people were admitted at the hospital out of which one person has passed away." The people in Raniganj and adjoining villages were rushed to Ramnagar Community Health Centre (CHC) from where most of them were referred to Lucknow's Trauma Centre. (ANI)