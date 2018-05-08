Bareilly Dargah issues fatwa against Jinnah portrait

[India], May 08 (ANI): In the wake of the controversy over Jinnah's portrait in Aligarh Muslim University, Dargah Aala Hazrat, in Bareilly, has issued a fatwa stating that no Muslim should stand by Md. Ali Jinnah, as he is the "founder of an enemy nation".

The controversy surrounding Jinnah's poster triggered after BJP Aligarh MP Satish Gautam wrote a letter to AMU's Vice-Chancellor seeking an explanation on the portrait of Pakistan's founder in the students' union office.

The portrait of Jinnah has been hanging on a wall in the students union's office at AMU for decades.

Last week, a clash broke out between students of the AMU and the police over the matter. Internet services had also been suspended in the varsity for a brief period to prevent the communal flare-up over the issue. (ANI)