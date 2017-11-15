Bareilly woman dies of starvation as family denied ration

[India], Nov.15 (ANI): A woman died of starvation in Bareilly after his husband was reportedly refused ration over bio-metric fingerprint.

The deceased woman's husband was refused ration as ration shop owner allegedly demanded the woman to be present for bio-metric fingerprint.

The woman had not been keeping well for past five days.

The incident comes month after an 11-year-old girl died of starvation in Jharkhand's Simdega district after her family was allegedly denied ration for not linking their ration card with Aadhaar.

Such incidents raise question as whether digitalisation is above someone's life. (ANI)