Bareilly: Woman sub-inspector found dead in transit hotel

[India], May 30 (ANI): A woman sub-inspector, residing at police transit hotel was found murdered here on Thursday.

"Police were alerted by the neighbours to her room which had been left open for two days. We found that the woman officer was strangulated first and then her head was smashed with an object," said Muniraj, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bareilly.

Prima facie, the crime appears to be committed by an insider as no outsider could have got entry inside the police transit hotel, he added.

"The victim, identified as Meena Kumari, reportedly estranged from her husband, was living with her 15-year old son. Her son had gone out three days before her death for his admission," said Muniraj. The woman, posted at SP regional office, had been on medical leave. Police are yet to contact her son and husband in the matter. Police have registered a case in the incident and forensic team is investigating the crime scene. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)