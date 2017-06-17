Bareilly's Muslims, Hindus complaint against 'loud' Suhoor prayers

[India], June 17 (ANI): Disturbed by loudspeakers for playing 'suhoor' prayers at a higher volume than the permissible limits, several members of Hindus and Muslims from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district jointly raised complaint against the use of loudspeakers and asked the district administration to take action.

'Suhoor' is a morning call given to Muslims to start their Ramadan fasting. People have been facing disturbances as the mosques have been using loudspeakers at high volume.

"Children and senior citizens are being troubled by high volume loudspeakers at night. We have requested the local administration to take action," Asif Beg, complainant, said.

Kanpur's District Magistrate Surendra Singh and Superintendent of Police (SP) have been ordered to look into the matter. Maulana Shahabuddin, a Muslim cleric, said the Mosque would make arrangements so that no one is bothered by it. "Islam does not allow creating disturbances to anyone. Therefore, the mosque will make arrangements so that loudspeakers are judiciously used to alert people about the suhoor timing," he said. (ANI)