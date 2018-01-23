Basant Panchami: Festive fervour grips Braj

[India] January 23 (ANI): Although the nation celebrates the festival of Basant-Panchami all over the world, but this festival has its own significance in Braj Bhoomi, Mathura.

As per the religious beliefs, with the arrival of the spring, the people in Mathura start celebrating Holi from 40-45 days ahead of the festival of colour.

The day is celebrated with great fervour in all the temples including Vrindavan's world-famous Banke Bihari temple.

According to the tradition, the devotees and saints perform arti in the temple and worship God Banke Bihari and thereafter they play with Gulal.

"The atmosphere becomes really pleasant after the Holi celebration in the temple. We can see Gulal all over in the temple. The devotees also celebrate the festival with great fervour and play Gulal with each other," said Ashishkrishna Goswami, a saint of Shreebankehihari Temple, Vrindavan. (ANI)