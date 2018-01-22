Basant Panchmi celebrated with religious fervour, gaiety

[India], Jan 22 (ANI): Basant Panchami is being celebrated across the nation today with religious fervour and traditional gaiety.

On this day, many people revere Goddess Saraswati and seek Her blessings for prosperity in their wisdom and knowledge.

Prayers were offered in various schools and pandals, wherein students recited Saraswati Vandana and sought blessings of the Goddess of knowledge, music, art and culture.

The occasion also witnessed the devotees taking a holy dip in Ganga and enjoying flying kites.

In Uttar Pradesh, the fourth bathing festival is being held at Magh Mela in Allahabad. Moreover, the denizens were also seen gathering at the banks of Sangam - the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers on this occasion to take a holy dip. (ANI)