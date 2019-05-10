Basic facilities still missing in cyclone-hit in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Even after seven days of cyclone Fani hitting the Odisha coast, people are still struggling to get basis facilities in the affected areas. The cyclone affected people are yet to get safe drinking water, electricity and telecommunication. Moreover, the distribution of relief assistance is slow.

Even though the life is limping back to normal in urban areas, the rural areas are still struggling to get the basic facilities.

"While 100 per cent piped water supply is ensured in Bhadrak and Kendrapara, we expect to provide water supply to rural areas in other affected districts including Puri by May 13," said Information and Public Relations secretary Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Puri and Khurdha districts are worst affected by the cyclone Fani that hit the Odisha coast on May 3. Singh said total 563 water tankers have been mobilised in the districts. Water and power have been ensured to all health facilities, he added. "By May 12, we expect to restore power supply in all urban areas of Cuttack and rural areas of the district by May 15," Singh said. In Bhubaneswar, 80 per cent power connection would be achieved by today midnight while 100 per cent by May 12, said Singh. He, however, said there are some rural feeders which may not be achieved as per the target. Since Puri district, where the cyclone made landfall, is worst affected, the state government is facing hurdles to ensure power supply in the region. Singh said the work was on warfooting and that power would be restored in Puri and Konark towns by May 15. People are also facing difficulties while connecting their phones to networks as various service providers are yet to restore their damaged infrastructure. A total 42 per cent mobile towers are functioning in the affected areas which include 15 percent in Puri, 50 percent in Cuttack and 42 percent in Khurdha, said Singh.