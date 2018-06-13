Bastar Police arrests man for funding Naxalism

[India] June 13 (ANI): Police in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district confirmed the arrest of Abhay Devdas Nayak on charges of arranging funds for Maoists from abroad.

He was arrested on Tuesday.

Thirty-three year old Nayak, a resident of Bengaluru has been promoting left-wing extremism and arranging funds from around 15 countries, including Luxembourg, Belgium, Paris, Netherlands, UK, Mexico, Guatemala, Ecuador, Bolivia, Cambodia, Singapore, Indonesia, Russia, Nepal Belgium, Singapore, and Nepal.

Police said Nayak was motivated about joining Naxalism from his college days, being inspired by Maoist leader Saket Rajan. Bastar's Inspector General of Police Vivekanand Sinha said he was given important tasks by the Naxalites. "He was running a blog (naxalrevolution.blogspot.com) since 2006 through which he used to propagate hatred towards the country's administration and its law enforcement agencies. He used to be constantly in touch with other Maoist organisations situated abroad," Sinha said. Sinha added that in order to hide his Naxalite activities he used to run a small micro-finance company. "Through this micro-finance company and through his blog he used to siphon funds," Sinha said. (ANI)