Bastar Solidarity Network Kolkata Chapter protests against 'genocide' of Rohingya

[India], Sept 4 (ANI): Bastar Solidarity Network Kolkata Chapter staged a protest in front of Myanmar Consulate against 'genocide' of Rohingya people, on Monday.

Rohingya muslims are a minority ethnic Muslim group, who have been fleeing the current violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Late in August, violence broke out in Northwestern Myanmar, wherein the military was accused of conducting massive operations to kill Rohingya Muslims, forcing over 58,000 to flee across the border into Bangladesh.

The refugee community is trapped on the border without food and basic aids as the World Food Program (WFP) recently suspended food supply to the crisis-ridden state of Rakhine due to ongoing security challenges. The office of the United Nations resident coordinator in Myanmar was quoted saying that deliveries had been suspended "because the security situation and government field-visit restrictions rendered us unable to distribute assistance". However, Rohingya people have been a target of persecution in Myanmar for a long time, and around one million have fled the country since 1970. (ANI)