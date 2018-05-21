Bastariya Battalion commissioned in Chhattisgarh

[India], May 21 (ANI): Attending the first ever Passing Out Parade function of the newly raised 'Bastariya Battalion' of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that there has been a significant drop in Maoism and militancy in the country.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, while attending the function at Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur district, said that the country has seen a massive drop in Maoism and militancy to the tune if 55 percent incident-wide and 45 percent area-wise.

The new 241 Battalion of the CRPF is called the 'Bastariya Battalion' as it includes recruits from Bijapur, Dantewada, Narayanpur, and Sukma districts. The Home Minister also praised the CRPF for an improved situation of internal security, which he said was only possible because of the coordination of the CRPF with the state police. The Home Minister also said that the Government of India conceived the idea of raising the Bastariya Battalion having learned about the courage, and honesty of the tribal brethren of Bastar. The occasion was attended by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh, Chhattisgarh Home Minister Ram Sewak Paikra, Members of Parliament Ram Bechar Netam and Kamal Nath along with Director General of CRPF Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Director General of Chhattisgarh Police AN Upadhyaya, and other top officials. Though the sanctioned strength of this battalion is 743, in the first phrase a total of 534 candidates including 189 female candidates underwent specialised training at ATC Bilaspur and ATC Ambikapur over 44 weeks. The battalion came into existence on April last year and was created to enhance local representation in CRPF's combat layout in the Bastar area. (ANI)