Bawana fire case: factory owner sent to 5-day police custody

[India], Jan 24 (ANI): A Delhi court on Wednesday remanded the owner of the firecracker unit in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area, to five-day police custody.

Earlier on January 21, Manoj Jain, owner of the firecracker unit in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area, where a massive fire broke out yesterday killing 17 people and injuring two others, was arrested by the Delhi Police.

The industrial area recorded three fires on January 20 - the first around 4 pm in a carpet manufacturing company in Sector 1, the second in the firecracker unit in Sector 5, and the third in Sector 3 at 7.30pm.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered an inquiry into the fire while announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured. (ANI)