Bawana fire: Delhi govt. forms probe panel

[India], Jan. 21 (ANI): The Delhi government said on Sunday that a probe committee has been formed to investigate the Bawana fire incident and assured that a strict action would be taken.

Talking to media, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said, "Probe committee has been formed. Strict action will be taken after we receive the report. I do not think license has been provided to any fire-cracker factory in Delhi. If this indeed was a fire-cracker factory then it is wrong that an illegal factory was being run."

A massive fire broke out in the unit in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area on Saturday. The incident claimed 17 lives and left two people injured. The owner of the unit has been arrested and sent to one-day judicial custody. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered an inquiry into the incident today while announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured. (ANI)