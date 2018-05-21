Bawana Fire: Delhi HC issues notice to police

[India], May 21 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice to Delhi police regarding the arrest of co-accused Rinku Jain, son of accused Manoj Jain in connection with Bawana fire case.

The next hearing in the matter is scheduled on May 29.

On January 17, people were charred to death in a massive blaze at a firecracker storage unit in Delhi's Bawana area.

Earlier on March 21, the Delhi Police Crime Branch charge-sheeted seven accused persons, including firecracker factory owners Manoj Jain and Lalit Goyal in the case. (ANI)