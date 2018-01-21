Bawana fire: Factory owner arrested

[India], Jan 21 (ANI): Owner of the firecracker unit in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area, where a massive fire broke yesterday out killing 17 people and injuring two others, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday.

Manoj Jain, the owner of the unit who was taken into custody late on Saturday, was arrested today, said Rohini Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta.

Gupta added that a case has been registered.

The industrial area recorded three fires on Saturday - the first around 4 pm in a carpet manufacturing company in Sector 1, the second in the firecracker unit in Sector 5, and the third in Sector 3 at 7.30pm.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ordered an inquiry into the fire while announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to injured. (ANI)