Bawana Fire: North Delhi Mayor's remarks sparks controversy, BJP defends

#WATCH: In the aftermath of Bawana factory fire, BJP leader & North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Preeti Aggarwal caught on cam telling her aide, 'iss factory ki licensing hamare paas hai isliye hum kuch nahi bol sakte.' The incident has claimed 17 lives. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/zXfVjNADl2

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Sunday defended North Delhi Mayor Preeti Aggarwal. While talking to ANI, he said that Aggarwal was quoted out of context to tarnish the image of the party.





"Preeti Aggarwal was asking the officials under whom does the factory come. The conversation is not clear, only 'ye factory' is clear. People are trying to make that fake video viral at a sad time just to blame the BJP", he said.





The Delhi BJP chief also hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for re-tweeting the video and sought his apology "for such low-level politics in the time of despair".





Another BJP leader OP Sharma also said that the matter should not be politicised and priority should be to provide relief to the people.





"The matter should not be politicised. People should take a lesson from this for future references", Sharma said.





"The party will see to the statement made by Aggarwal", he said.

" Avideo of me is being made viral on social media and has been re-tweeted by CM as well. I only made some inquiry about the place from my co-workers and I meant we shouldn't say anything about such unfortunate incident at this time."