BBMP polls: Congress shifts 5 independent corporators to resort

[India], Sept 28 (ANI): To avoid alleged horse-trading, the Congress party on late Thursday night shifted five independent corporators to a resort in Bengaluru ahead of the elections to the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The elections are due to be held later today.

The election was necessitated following the terms of Sampath Raj and Padmavathi Narasimhamurthy as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of BBMP respectively ended on Thursday.

In the 2015 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single-largest party with winning 100 seats out of the total of 198. Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) managed to get only 76 and 14 seats respectively. (ANI)