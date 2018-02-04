BCI to hear ban on practice by lawmakers

[India], Feb 4. (ANI): The Bar Council of India has called its General Council Meet on Sunday to decide on the issue of ban on the Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) from doubling up as practising advocates.

"According to Bar Council of India's rule, no salaried employee can practice law; no public servant can practice law. MLA, MP get salaries, hence they are public servant. MPs have the power of impeachment of the judges. Hence, if you are practicing law in front of that judge, then it is conflict of interest," said advocate and Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Ashwini Upadhyay.

Upadhyay had sent a notice to the Bar Council of India, requesting them to bar the MPs and MLAs from practising law. He further said that the MLAs and MPs take fees from a private party and a second party, which is the government. "They get bungalows from the government, which is a professional misconduct. If you want to practice law, one needs to do it full time, and if you are a MP and a MLA then you need to give full time to your constituency as well," said Upadhyay. "Hence I wrote to the Bar Council of India saying that MLA, MPs can't practice law," said Upadhyay. (ANI)