B'desh forces recover arms near Tripura border

[India], Feb 5 (ANI): The Bangladesh elite force Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has recovered 10 Chinese-made rockets, firearms among other arms and ammunition from a forest that lies close to the Tripura border.

Three cases have been registered regarding the same.

The firearms were found hidden in bunkers on Saturday, during a search conducted in a remote forest of Satchhari National Park, Bangladesh.

Mufti Mahamud Khan, director of RAB's legal and media wing, told reporters that one of their teams began the search operation on Friday, following a tip-off from the force's detective wing.

It is suspected that the weapons were being stocked by the banned militant group of Tripura, All Tripura Tiger Force (ATTF) which has its headquarters in Satchhari. In 2014, RAB had found a huge amount of arms and ammunition, including seized mortar shells, rocket launchers, machine guns and other explosives, from the same area hidden in similar bunkers. (ANI)