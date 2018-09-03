Be active on social media: Cong tells party members in MP

[India], Sep 03 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has made it mandatory for the party members, especially the aspiring candidates, to be active on social media.

In a letter, dated September 2, accessed by ANI, the MPCC has asked its party members to ensure that they must have 15,000 likes on the Facebook page, 5000 followers on Twitter, and it is mandatory to be a part of several Whatsapp groups of booth-level workers in connection with the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The party members were also asked to re-tweet and like all posts of Madhya Pradesh Congress and share the posts from the official Indian National Congress (INC) on their own pages as much as possible. The leaders were asked to submit details of their social media handles to the party by September 15, if they want their names to be considered for nomination for tickets for the state assembly elections. According to reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell in the state has said that about 65,000 "cyber warriors" have been tasked with running the party's online campaign effectively. (ANI)