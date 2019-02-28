Be cautious of Opposition's attempt to spread fake news over social media: PM tells party workers via video conference

[India], Feb 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged people to not get influenced by fake news being spread over social media by enemy countries. He also cautioned BJP party workers to be wary of attempts of attack by the Opposition, whom he called the "masters of fake news".

“Social media is a democratic media. On it, every person gets an opportunity to speak. Social media has worked to make a big difference in the world over the past few years. Social media and our social media volunteers will have a big contribution to the 2019 Lok Sabha election,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing the BJP booth workers via video conference.

Urging party workers to use social media to "connect, communicate and correct", Modi said caution must be exercised not to share fake news. "The Opposition has received 'maharat' (masters) in using fake news. It’s a normal thing, somebody who does not have own agenda, will make fake news as its agenda. Fake news should not be deleted from phones only, but from minds also. In today’s times, enemy countries spread fake news over social media, whether they are in UN or present on any other platform,” he added. His statement comes ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. During his interaction with the BJP workers, Prime Minister Modi also urged them to use social media as a tool to make people aware of the various initiatives of the central government. (ANI)